Urgent donations appeal

Barnardo’s Northern Ireland are asking for your donations of unwanted ladies clothes for its Ballymena shop.

The charity has pointed out that the run up to Christmas is a perfect time to do a wardrobe clear out, to make some room and to start the New Year with a fuss free wardrobe and that the Barnardo’s store at 87 Church Street is in urgent need of donations of ladies clothes to help them through this busy festive period.

Head of Barnardo’s NI Michele Janes said: “We receive fantastic support through our shops throughout the year and the public are always very generous with their donations. The money raised through selling these donations in our shops, helps us to continue the work we do to help children, young people and their families across Northern Ireland.”