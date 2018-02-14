UTV donates to Habitat ReStore

How would you like to own a little bit of Ulster Television history?

Well, there’s now the opportunity to do just that as UTV is donating its surplus furniture to local charity Habitat for Humanity as part of its move to new premises in Clarendon Road, Belfast in June.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers collected the redundant office equipment, used building supplies and home improvement materials to re-sell from Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores. Among those involved with the collection were Joe Lyttle, Habitat for Humanity Supervisor and Courtney McAllister Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, both from the Ballymena ReStore.

UTV’s Facilities Manager, Julie-Anne Coote said: “Donating our surplus furniture and materials to local charities such as Habitat for Humanity enables us to minimise our environmental impact whilst supporting the excellent work that they do for the local and global community.”

Habitat is a Christian housing organisation which welcomes people of all faiths and none to help build a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With branches in Ballymena and also Lisburn they offer low cost materials and goods at up to 50-75% off normal high street prices.

Manager at the ReStore branch in Lisburn, Niall McConkey said, “It’s a great opportunity for local businesses to make a change in their own communities. By making sure that unwanted materials don’t end up in landfill, companies are able to

meet their environmental and CSR objectives and we really appreciate UTV choosing to support our work in this way.

“Habitat ReStore helps local people improve their homes at low cost, and through supported volunteer placements we also create opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to learn new skills, gaining experience for employment and confidence for the future. Everybody benefits!”

In the coming months, UTV will continue to donate to a variety of charities as they transfer from Havelock House.