Walk at ParkRun event

On Saturday, September 22, walkers are Invited put their best foot forward and join in the fun of the popular parkrun held weekly in ECOS Park, Ballymena.

This event will be the 10th Walk @ Parkrun in Northern Ireland encouraging local people to get active.

This fun, free and friendly timed 5k walk in the park has already been successfully integrated into parkruns in Lisburn, Belfast, Craigavon, Lisburn, Antrim, Cookstown, Castlewellan and Newtownabbey.

Suitable for all ages and abilities from those with prams and dogs to those looking to take the first steps towards a couch to 5k programme everyone is welcome to attend. You won’t be the last one over the line as friendly and encouraging ‘Tail Walkers’ ensure everyone achieves their goal. The official launch date for the event is September 22 with the initiative set to continue weekly thereafter.

Looking forward to the event Jayne Woodrow who manages WalkNI.com, said: “Walking is such an accessible form of exercise but often it can be difficult to motivate ourselves to get out the door. This event promises a friendly community atmosphere sure to motivate anyone who attends,

whether you walk regularly or if this is something new you are adding into your week.”

To take part is free however, walkers must register for their free barcodes online via the parkrun website: www.parkrun.org.uk/register/form and select #ParkWalk as their club. The event begins promptly at 9:30am however, it is recommended to arrive by 9.15am to hear the pre-event

information.