The Big Garden Birdwatch will be returning to the Ecos Nature Park on Saturday, January 25.

The event, which is an opportunity to ‘count the wildlife that’s counting on you’, will run from 10am-12noon.

It’s part of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch help count all the birds at Ecos Nature Park.

There will then be the chance for participants to make a bird box that they can take away to provide a new home for the birds in their own garden.

Just meet up on the day at the Ecos drawbridge at 10am.