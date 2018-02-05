Wilson wins UK scholarship

Wilson McLeister, from Portglenone, a second year BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Marketing student at Harper Adams University has been awarded the 2018 Aviagen Scholarship.

Wilson, a past pupil of Cambridge House School, Ballymena, won the scholarship against competition from other students from across the UK.

This premier UK poultry scholarship is valued at one year’s course fees at Harper Adams University. The scholarship also provides one year’s structured work experience in the poultry industry based at the headquarters of this international poultry breeding company in Scotland. Part of the placement, an integral part of Wilson’s degree course at Harper Adams, will be spent with one of the company’s associate companies abroad, normally in Europe.

This is the first time in the history of the scholarship that it has been awarded a second time to a pupil from the same school.

David Boyd from Broughshane, won the scholarship in 2012. David graduated from Harper Adams University in 2014 and is now Grandparent Farms Manager with the company in Scotland.