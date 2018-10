A group of female politicians, including the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, have hosted a special event to give women a taste of political life in the borough.

The women from the EU PEACE IV funded Women Interacting, Sharing & Engaging (WISE) programme got to hear first hand what life as a woman in local politics in Mid and East Antrim really involves.

The discussion session at The Braid kicks off a series of visits for the 33 female participants.