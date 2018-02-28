Women - 100 Years On event

As part of International Women’s Day 2018, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is hosting an event on March 8 entitled ‘Celebrating Women – 100 Years On!’

There will be a morning breakfast, organised by Council’s Good Relations programme, which will feature a conversation with author Dr Cathy Higgins, a senior researcher, writer and educator with the Junction in Derry/Londonderry.

Dr Higgins and other guests will celebrate the diversity of women across the borough, plus their achievements and contribution to building cohesive communities in Mid and East Antrim.

The breakfast, being organised through Council’s Good Relations Programme, will take place in the Tullyglass Hotel.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “All are welcome to this International Women’s Day event, and I am delighted to see Mid and East Antrim Borough Council undertake this initiative.

“Recently, I spoke about the 100 year anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, recognizing that those who created the catalyst for change, and the importance of their achievements cannot be overstated as it changed the course of history. One hundred years on, I thank those brave visionaries who overcame incredible odds and resistance for the greater good of all.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council wants everyone who lives in this Borough to feel welcome, safe, respected and celebrated, therefore this International Women’s Day Event is important and significant to Council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all.”

The event, which has has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme, is registration only. Places can be booked by emailing: goodrelations@midandeastantrim.gov.uk/telephone 028 2563 5036 advising of any special dietary requirements you may have.