Would you like to be ‘Married at First Sight’?

‘Married at First Sight UK’ is looking for singles to apply to take part in a potential future series.

By Elinor Glynn
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:19 pm

After the huge success of the last series, with two of their couples - Adam & Tayah and Dan & Matt - finding everlasting love, they are hoping to bring more singles together to find their life-long partner and would like to hear from singles from Northern Ireland and right throughout the UK interested in applying.

Those interested can apply via https://[email protected] or email [email protected]

Northern Ireland