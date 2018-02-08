Yetis spotted at Seaview P.S.

A pair of yetis have been spotted roaming the hallways of a primary school in Glenarm.

There was no need for alarm though as Kumar and Maiya, mascots from the Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca, jetted in to Northern Ireland and visited Seaview Primary School to tell the children about a massive nationwide schools competition run by Jet2holidays.

Pupils from Seaview Primary have found out all about The Ultimate School Trip competition for schools.

The Ultimate School Trip competition gives children across the UK a chance to win the school trip of a lifetime to the award-winning Spanish resort with their classmates and teachers.

The yeti visit was part of a Jet2holidays roadshow which has been touring the UK delivering fun, excitement and learning to over 15 schools throughout Jet2.com and Jet2holidays nine regional airport bases.

Northern Ireland was one of the final stops on the tour and Kumar and Maiya were happy to teach the pupils at Seaview PS their unique language and demonstrate their special breakfast dance, explaining all about their home of Sol Katmandu and how they can enter the competition to win an all-expenses paid trip there in April.

Nine schools in total – one from each region in which Jet2holidays operates – will win a place on the Ultimate School Trip which promises to be both fun and educational, including workshops which will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils all the excitement you would expect from a school trip overseas. Workshops will be hosted by celebrities, including children’s TV stars Dick and Dom.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We’ve loved being on tour with the Ultimate School Trip roadshow in Northern Ireland, school trips provide many of our best school memories and create some of the most valuable and lasting educational experiences.

A total of 45 classes across the UK and NI will be shortlisted for the competition, all of which will win £1,000 worth of vouchers for new school equipment. The nine lucky classes chosen as the winners will jet off on the amazing trip from Friday, April 20 – Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, February 28. Visit http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/.

