YFC receive award for championing nature

Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club has been honoured with an Ulster Wildlife Grassroots Challenge for their efforts to improve their local environment.

Over the last year, over 2800 young people, aged 11 to 25, from Young Farmers’ Clubs, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award groups and special schools rolled up their sleeves to carry out 166 projects to help nature thrive in their local area, as part of the Grassroots Challenge project, led by Ulster Wildlife.

The young farmer’s club is currently working towards their Green Flag Eco Club Award. Over the summer, members visited Mid-Antrim Bee Keepers Association and made planters filled with pollinator friendly plants. They also took part in a wellness walk at Glenariff Forest Park and cleaned up the local river at Houston’s Mill. Natasha Adams from Lisnamurrican YFC also picked up a Young Environmental Leader Award.