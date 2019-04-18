Young Conquerors’ Concert

Ballymena Young Conquerors Flute Band will be holding its annual concert on Thursday, May 2, in the Braid Arts Centre Ballymena, at 7.30pm.

From humble beginnings as a marching band, formed in 1886, the band has evolved to become one of the UK’s top flute orchestras.

Last October, the band was delighted to finish in third place in the elite Senior Flute section of the NIBA championships, which means that they will be recording a half concert of music for this year’s BBC Radio Ulster “Strike up the Band” series.

Concert compere will be Ian McIlrath and in charge of the music will be conductor Andrew Douglas. Guest artistes will be violinist Rebekah Durston and soprano Sarah McIlhagga. Tickets (£10 each) available from band members and Braid Arts Centre box office.