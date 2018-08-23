10 new jobs set to be created with the opening of Intersport in Antrim

Global sports retailer, Intersport is set to open a new store at The Junction in Antrim, creating up to 10 new jobs.

Intersport has announced a significant £250,000 investment at the retail and leisure park, which will see the global brand open its doors in September, occupying a 5,600 sq ft unit next to Tom Tailor and O’Briens.

The new store is part of an ongoing £30 million redevelopment plan at the Antrim-based shopping centre and follows recent developments including the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant and the arrival of the Beauty Outlet, the UK’s fastest growing beauty retailer.

Intersport is one of the world’s largest sports retailers and innovators in Sportswear, with over 5,500 stores, 220 of which are located in the UK.

The brand prides itself on providing active wear for all ages and abilities, from beginners to athletes, and will house an array of popular sporting brands including; Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Canterbury, ProTouch and Speedo.

Alastair Coulson, Managing Director for Lotus Property said: “The arrival of Intersport is a welcome addition to the centre and further complements our growing portfolio of retail and leisure brands.

“Building on other recent developments, including the arrival of The Beauty Outlet and the commencement of building work for McDonald’s, this marks another important milestone in our £30m Master Plan for The Junction.”

Padraic McKeever, Managing Director of Sports Merchandising Ireland, which holds the Intersport franchise, added: “This latest store opening at The Junction is an exciting moment for Intersport.

“The Intersport mission is to inspire and connect with the everyday athlete through sport and we can’t wait to work with the team at The Junction to spread this message to the people of Antrim and beyond.”