£200,000 Ahoghill flood scheme completed

A £200,000 flood alleviation scheme in Ahoghill has recently been completed.

The scheme which got underway in February was developed to reduce the risk of the flooding.

Ahoghill has been badly hit by flooding on several occasions, notably back in 2008, floodwater over-spilled the banks of an open section of watercourse and flowed overland into the village centre.

This caused internal flooding to 15 residential and 11 commercial properties.

The flood alleviation scheme involved the upgrading of the existing culvert system in the grounds of Brookside Presbyterian Church with the replacement of an existing culvert chamber, headwall and grille.

There were also further works undertaken at watercourses within Ahoghill where a new box culvert and pipeline were constructed.

The Department for Infrastructure said the construction of the scheme was successfully undertaken by Lowry Building and Civil Engineering.