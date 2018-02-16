£200k flood alleviation to commence in Ahoghill

Work on a £200,000 flood alleviation scheme in Ahoghill will begin on Monday (February 19).

The project has been developed following flooding in August 2008. Floodwater over-spilled the banks of an open section of watercourse and flowed overland into the town centre causing internal flooding to 15 residential and 11 commercial properties.

The Department for Infrastructure says scheme, which will take approximately 12 weeks to complete, will involve the upgrading of the existing culvert system in the grounds of Brookside Presbyterian Church with the replacement of an existing culvert chamber, headwall and grille.

There will also be further works undertaken at watercourses within Ahoghill where a new 36-metre box culvert and 76-metre pipeline will be constructed.

These works are being undertaken by Lowry Building and Civil Engineering.