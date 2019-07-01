2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom is launched

Towns and villages in Mid and East Antrim could be lead contenders for the 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition which has been officially launched.

The competition has attracted 128 entries representing all local council areas as well as 14 bus and train stations.

Fifteen towns and villages in Mid and East Antrim are entered in the competition and hoping to come out triumphant.

The awards encourage cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland to look their best through beautiful plant and floral displays, boosting civic pride. Competition categories include: Small Village, Large Village, Small Town, Town, Large Town, City, Roses in Towns, Special Awards for Outstanding Presentation & Biodiversity, Ulsterbus Tours Community Champion, Floral Station and Most Improved.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Maureen Morrow, said: “We have established a reputation in Mid and East Antrim as an award-winning Borough and I have no doubt that theme will continue in the Ulster in Bloom competition.

“By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign and community competitions, residents not only brighten their area of the Borough but often enable our towns and villages to go on to achieve success in these prestigious awards.”

Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt, said: “Ulster in Bloom participants are passionate about their local area.”