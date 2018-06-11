£406,000 resurfacing scheme gets underway

A £406,000 road improvement scheme on the Galgorm Road, Ballymena is due to get underway today (Monday, June 11).

The scheme starts at the Galgorm roundabout and extends for approximately two kilometres to Killane Manor, Ahoghill.

It will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road and the work is expected to be completed by July 6.

Road closures will operate Sunday to Thursday from 7pm to 6am. The road will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights.

Traffic will be diverted via Fenaghy Road, Ballymena Road, Cullybackey, Cardonaghy Road, Cullybackey Link Road (and vice versa). Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and favourable weather.