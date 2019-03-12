£411,000 resurfacing scheme for Tully Road

A £411,000 resurfacing scheme on the B59 Tully Road, Ballymena is due to get underway on Tuesday, March 19.

The scheme which extends one kilometre from Moorfields Road junction to Ross Lane Junction, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by Apri 19.

To ensure the safety of road users and road workers a full road closure will be in operation daily from 7am to 6pm from March 19 until April 19.

Access for residents will be facilitated.

A two-way diversion will be in operation on the following roads: A36 Moorfields Road - Collin Road - Rashee Rd - Doagh Road - Ballymena Road - Doagh Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com