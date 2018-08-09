£435,000 resurfacing scheme begins

A £435,000 resurfacing scheme on the Springmount Road, Clough is due to start this week.

The scheme which extends approximately 3.3km from the Old Frosses Road to Ballycregagh Road which the Department for Infrastructure says will deliver “significant improvements” to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by September 14.

A full road closure will be in place for the duration of these works and traffic will be diverted via A26 Frosses Road, Lisnasoo Road, Drumbare Road and Ballycregagh Road.

Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.