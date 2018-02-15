5,137 parking tickets issued in Ballymena

Over 5,000 motorists were issued with parking tickets in Ballymena last year, latest figures have revealed.

A total of 5,137 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued in the town between January and December 2017.

Of the fines issued, 2,920 penalty charge notices were for on-street parking, while 2,217 PCNs were issued for off-street parking.

The figures are contained in a new report from the Department for Infrastructure which presents data on PCNs issued during 2017 for vehicles found to be parked in contravention of parking restrictions.

Across Northern Ireland, a total of 94,542 PCNs were issued for on-street parking, while a total of 37,374 PCNs were issued for off-street parking.

In the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, a total of 3,829 PCNs were issued for off-street parking.

In the neighbouring towns of Larne and Carrick, a total of 1,119 and 1,834 parking fines were issued respectively.