5th Ballymena Squirrel Scouts raise £365 for children’s cancer charity

The 5th Ballymena Squirrel Scouts at St Columba’s recently raised a fantastic £365 by collecting 20ps in empty Smartie tubes.

This year their chosen charity was The Children’s Cancer Charity Unit.

This is a charity close to Leader Ann Hughes’ heart.

Ann’s friend Pamela’s grandson, Curtis, has been receiving treatment and the charity has helped them greatly.

Pamela attended the scouts’ Founders Day’ Service and received the cheque on behalf of the chosen charity.

Pictured are the 5th Ballymena Squirrels, Leaders Ann Hughes and Paul Houston along with Pamela Campbell.