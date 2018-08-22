A Level exams success at Cullybackey College

AS Students L-R Kirsty McIlmoyle, Sally McGaughey and Laura Moorehead.
AS Students L-R Kirsty McIlmoyle, Sally McGaughey and Laura Moorehead.

Sixth form students at Cullybackey College are celebrating their successes in the recent A Level examinations.

A superb 94% of students achieved at least two A Level passes in their examinations with over 63% of students achieving a Grade C or above.

A Level students L-R back row Paul Young, Steven McLeister; front row L-R Catherine Backus, Steven McLeister, Adam McDowell.

A Level students L-R back row Paul Young, Steven McLeister; front row L-R Catherine Backus, Steven McLeister, Adam McDowell.

Again this year, all of the students who studied Sports Studies achieved the top grade of a Distinction Star.

In order to achieve this award, students have to achieve a delicate balance between classwork, portfolios and practical work – where they have to be actively involved in coaching some element of sports.

This was also the last year that students could be entered for Applied A Levels such as Applied ICT and Health and Social Care and many students were able to achieve top performances in both of these subjects.

There were a number of impressive performances across the student body: Samuel Hutchinson achieved A* in Sport, A* in Business and B in History; Steven Toner received A* in Sport, A in Business and a C in ICT; Zoe McGuckin achieved A* in Sport, B in ICT and B in Health and Social Care; Steven McLeister and Megan Ross both achieved A*BC; and Jason McPeake achieved A* in Sport and an A in Construction.

Cullybackey College pupils pick up their exam results.

Cullybackey College pupils pick up their exam results.

College principal Mr David Donaldson said: “The achievements of our students is reflective of their hard work, the hard work of their teachers and the on-going support and encouragement of their families.

“Success for all within the College is witnessing pupils come to the end of their time with us having fulfilled their potential.”

Cullybackey College A level students with College principal Mr D Donaldson.

Cullybackey College A level students with College principal Mr D Donaldson.