A Level exams success at Cullybackey College

Sixth form students at Cullybackey College are celebrating their successes in the recent A Level examinations.

A superb 94% of students achieved at least two A Level passes in their examinations with over 63% of students achieving a Grade C or above.

A Level students L-R back row Paul Young, Steven McLeister; front row L-R Catherine Backus, Steven McLeister, Adam McDowell.

Again this year, all of the students who studied Sports Studies achieved the top grade of a Distinction Star.

In order to achieve this award, students have to achieve a delicate balance between classwork, portfolios and practical work – where they have to be actively involved in coaching some element of sports.

This was also the last year that students could be entered for Applied A Levels such as Applied ICT and Health and Social Care and many students were able to achieve top performances in both of these subjects.

There were a number of impressive performances across the student body: Samuel Hutchinson achieved A* in Sport, A* in Business and B in History; Steven Toner received A* in Sport, A in Business and a C in ICT; Zoe McGuckin achieved A* in Sport, B in ICT and B in Health and Social Care; Steven McLeister and Megan Ross both achieved A*BC; and Jason McPeake achieved A* in Sport and an A in Construction.

Cullybackey College pupils pick up their exam results.

College principal Mr David Donaldson said: “The achievements of our students is reflective of their hard work, the hard work of their teachers and the on-going support and encouragement of their families.

“Success for all within the College is witnessing pupils come to the end of their time with us having fulfilled their potential.”