A Level success at Slemish College

Slemish College is celebrating A Level exams success with 97% of students achieving three A Levels, with 83% of grades were at C or above.

There were some outstanding individual achievements and over a third of grades were A or A*.

The majority of A levels subjects achieved 100% A*-C including Art, Hospitality and Catering, Business Studies, Further Maths, Computing, Chemistry, Biology, English Literature, Health and Social Care, Media Studies, Physics, Environmental Technology, Sport, and Construction.

Acting Principal Mr Michael Bennett said: “All our students should feel very proud of their endeavours and we particularly want to thank our A2 students for all that they have contributed to Slemish College.

“We wish you well in future endeavours and know you will achieve amazing things. Keep making a difference and every blessing from all at Slemish.”