A Level successes for Dunclug College pupils

Dunclug College is pleased to be celebrating a seven per cent improvement in its A Level results for the 2017/18 year, school principal Ruth Wilson said.

Amy Wilson, Kirstyn Lecky. Anna Knox, Melissa Bell and Mrs Wilson.

Eighty per cent of all grades were in the A–C range, with a total of 35 students achieving at least one A Grade.

A significant majority sat three A Level subjects with 60% achieving three grades in the A–C range, while 83% of the whole cohort achieved two or more in the A–C range and 100% two grades in the A–E range.

In the following subjects 100% of students achieved in the A–C range: Biology, Care, Chemistry, Construction, Engineering, Sports, Geography, Moving Image Arts, Sociology, Travel & Tourism.

Many students achieved outstanding individual performances in these and other subjects, and excellent combinations of grades to lead to a wide range of University placements & Apprenticeships.

Sixth Formers collecting A Level Results

In keeping with the national trend there was improvement in the performance of boys due to careful choice of subjects and motivational teaching.

The Principal congratulated students for their commitment in the face of the many challenges of A level study - and the staff for their diligence in preparation and delivery, as well as their positive approach to the many syllabus and examination changes.

A special mention is made of the following high achievers: Carolyn Aiken, Kennedy Brown, Kirsten Collins, Courtney Davis, Anna Donnell, Emily Erwin, Romany Graham, Courtney Gribben, Rebecca Harris, Kathryn Hamilton, Aaron Houston, David Jamieson, Christine Kernohan, Stephanie Kilpatrick, Anna Knox, Kirsten Leckey, Chloe McFall, Morgan McVicker, Chelsea Morrow, JJ Morrow, Catherine Perry, Jordan Peters, Laura Reid, Charlie Smith, Amy Smith, Amy Stirling, Jack Wilkins, Amy Wilson, Hannah Wilson and Sophiah Wilson.

With high commendations also to the following students: Mellissa Bell, Adam Crowther, Jason Fleming, Britney Hill, Georgia Hill, Tamarin Hill, Zoe Luke, Ewan McClintock, Brandon Millar, Nena Rea, Callum Ross, Jacqueline Smyth, Thomas Surgenor, Matthew Waide and Courtney Walsh.

The Careers staff, subject teachers, and senior leaders were delighted to be on hand to congratulate pupils and parents personally and to work closely with students to ensure progression to the next stage of their educational journey. Please do not hesitate to contact school if there remain any outstanding queries.

The school looks forward to welcoming back the majority of Year 12 students into Sixth Form, following GCSE results next week. Applications are also welcome from students transferring from other schools for the in-coming academic year.

The Sixth Form Prospectus, with details of the subjects on offer and teaching approaches, as well as the Admissions Criteria, can be obtained from the School Office.