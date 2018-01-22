A6 Dualling Scheme - weekend improvement works planned

Work on the A6 Castledawson to Randalstown Dualling scheme is progressing to programme and the next stage of construction activities requires a series of weekend road closures starting on January 26.

The Department for Infrastructure is advising that the works will involve excavation directly adjacent to and across the existing carriageway to facilitate the permanent widening of the road over a 200 metre stretch from Moyola Bridge to just past the Brough Road.

Given the nature of this work, a road closure is necessary to help ensure the safety of road users and those carrying out the works.

The closures will take place over weekends, from 10pm on Friday night to 6am on Monday morning.

Weekend closures are due to commence on the evening of Friday, January 26 and, depending on the progress on site, are likely to be in place for seven or eight weekends, with works expected to be completed no later than Monday, April 9.

No closures are planned for the Bank Holiday weekends of March 16-19 and March 30 - April 2.

The contractor has carefully programmed the works operations and arranged the traffic management in order to minimise the inconvenience to the public, however, motorists should be aware that some delays are expected and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

During the road closures, east bound traffic will be diverted via A6 Glenshane Rd, C557 Knockloughrim Road, Knockloughrim, C557 Hillhead Road and back onto the A6 Hillhead Road/Castledawson Bypass at the C557 Hillhead Road junction.

West bound traffic will be diverted off the A6 at Brecart Roundabout, Toome, and via B18 Roguery Road, B18 Moneynick Road, B18 Hillhead Road, B18 Creagh Road, B18 Aughrim Road, C560 Aughrim Road, A31 Magherafelt Bypass and back out onto the A6 at Castledawson Roundabout.

Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary.

For traffic information about this and other road improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com