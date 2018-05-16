Aaron Henderson: ‘Life will never be the same’

The heartbroken father of tragic Northern Ireland man Aaron Henderson has said “life will never be the same again” as he prepares to bury his son today.

Aaron Henderson, a father of four from Coleraine, was on holiday with his girlfriend in the popular resort of Magaluf last month when he sustained severe head injuries and later passed away in hospital.

Aaron Henderson with girlfriend Danielle Baxter

The 30-year-old’s funeral service will take place at 25 Cloyfin Park, Coleraine today at 2pm following on to Coleraine Cemetery.

Speaking to the News Letter this morning, Aaron’s grieving father Paul Henderson said: “Aaron was taken from us far too young. We have a long journey ahead of us and life will never be the same again.”

Among the many mourners who will pay their last respects to Aaron today is a close friend who has travelled thousands of miles to say his final farewell.

Paul added: “One of Aaron’s friends has come over from Canada for the funeral. Aaron was supposed to fly out there next year to be best man at his wedding.

“He and a some other people will say a few words about Aaron at the house before the burial and there will be some music as well.”

In touching gesture, a British radio DJ who described himself as a “personal friend” has also paid his own unique tribute to Aaron.

Kutski, who has presented a number of shows for BBC Radio One, has sent over a CD he made for the family to play at the house ahead of the funeral.

Paul said his family have taken “great comfort” from the hundreds of touching tributes following his son’s tragic death.

He told the News Letter: “We have had so many messages of support and it really helps knowing how much Aaron was loved.

“I want to thank the staff at the hospital in Majorca, the Spanish people, and the Spanish people for all they have done.

“I also want to thank the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for helping us bring Aaron’s body back home.”

The family asks that donations be made to charity in lieu of flowers.

A British man, 35-year-old Paul Waugh, originally from Middlesborough, has appeared in court in Majorca on suspicion of killing Aaron.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that the nightclub bouncer stands accused of fatal aggression while a Spanish man is facing charges of retaining important information.

It is understood the results of the autopsy confirmed that Aaron died as a result of the blow to the head.

Speaking to the News Letter last week, Paul revealed that he and his wife made the decision to donate Aaron’s organs, adding: “It was a hard decision to make, but it gives us some comfort as we know he is still out there, and someone is happy. At least we know he didn’t die in vain.”