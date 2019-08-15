Academic success at Cambridge House

Cambridge House Grammar School pupils have sustained academic excellence in attaining a highly impressive 86 per cent A*-C pass rate in their A2 Level examination results.

This year well over half of the cohort achieved three A*/B grades.

The Northern Ireland GCE average for Grammar schools in 2018 was 78 per cent for three A*-C grades.

This superb academic achievement by Year 14 is, in part, the outcome of a longer term development process strategy, where individual pupil data profiles are actively used to provide for a career tailored curriculum and a sound work ethic for personal academic success.

A substantial majority of pupils, across the year group, have gained places in their first choice for university courses.

The Principal, Mrs Lutton, offered congratulations to all the Year 14 pupils.

She attributed this trend of amazing success, to their own hard work and also to the support of their parents and to the teaching and non-teaching staff for their ongoing professional commitment and loyalty to the young people of Cambridge House Grammar School, which has, yet again, confirmed its continuing and substantive position as a selective and inclusive grammar school.

She added that Cambridge House Grammar School consistently delivers a sound and successful academic career driven curriculum, reflecting the real needs of the current and developing economic landscape.