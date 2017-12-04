Ahoghill Christmas lights switch-on

The annual Christmas switch on event takes place in Ahoghill this Wednesday, December 6 at 7pm.

The central Diamond area of the village will be the main focus of activity with performances from pupils of the local primary schools.

MC for the evening will be the Rev Gary Millar.

There will be free refreshments available throughout the course of the evening and Santa Claus will arrive shortly after the festive lighting is switched on.

After making his way to his grotto in the Coaching for Christ building there will be a gift for each of the young people in attendance.

This is always great family evening in the village and everyone is invited to come along.