Ahoghill traffic calming measures welcomed

A local councillor has welcomed a series of road safety measures which have been introduced in the village of Ahoghill recently.

TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said that he had been contacted by many local residents, concerned by the speed of traffic through the village.

“I am pleased to see the works completed to reduce speeding in Ahoghill and want to take this opportunity to thank Transport NI for taking action,” Alderman McDonald said.

He added: “Since being elected many residents have brought to me their concerns about the speed of vehicles through Ahoghill, and their very real fears that something tragic could happen as a result.

“Therefore, with the assistance of Jim Allister MLA we brought these concerns to Transport NI who have been pro-active in identifying speed calming measures.

“These measures include high friction services, rumble strips and road markings which alert drivers to slow down.”

North Antrim MLA Jim Alister added: “Alderman Stewart McDonald has worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Ahoghill and I am pleased Transport NI have now put the calming measures in place.

“ It is vitally important that town and villages have the right measures in place to reduce speeding, particularly where schools and public buildings are located.

“I am pleased that these steps have been taken.”