Ahoghill WI members raise a cup to 70th year

Members of Ahoghill Women’s Institute past and present attended a very special afternoon tea recently - to celebrate their Platinum Anniversary, marking 70 years since the Institute’s foundation.

The event featured photographic memorabilia and other information relating to Ahoghill Women’s Institute over the past seven decades.

Back in May, members celebrated their special year with an anniversary meal which was attended by a number of special guests including the then Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Lindsay Millar; and, also, Colette Craig WI Federation Chairman who cut the special anniversary cake with Joanne Carruthers, Ahoghill WI president.

Commemorative gifts of a beautiful engraved paperweight and pen were given to all members and guests on the night as a keepsake of the historic occasion.

