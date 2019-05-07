Ahoghill Women’s Institute

The May meeting of Ahoghill WI was a celebration of their Platinum Anniversary and featured a display of mementoes.

Ruth McGilligan from Garvagh entertained and started with an ice breaker game with May McKeown winning the surprise gift and, assisted by her daughter, Ruth then demonstrated how to make delicious desserts. The competition for a Victoria sponge was won by Valerie Shaw with Pearl Fleming sedond and Mamie Greer, third. Birthday girls were Marbeth Hill and Frances Simpson. Sylvia Kerr won the flower prize. The next event will be an afternoon tea on Wednesday, June 5, at 3pm in Ahoghill Community Centre.

The Institute extended thanks to Awards for All for their grant which has helped finance special events.