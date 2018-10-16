Airport hosts jobs fair

Nine companies have more than 120 new jobs on offer at a major airport Jobs Fair set to be held this week in the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 17 and gets underway at 4pm and lasts until 7pm.

The bulk of the jobs are split evenly between aircraft ground handling company, Swissport, and security firm, Wilson James.

Retail, duty free, food and drink outlets, airport taxi company and the airport itself account for the remainder of the jobs.

Belfast International Airport Human Resources Manager, Jaclyn Coulter, said: “2018 has proven to be a record year in terms of passenger numbers and we are forecasting that growth to continue into 2019, therefore we need to expand our current workforce to meet this growing demand.

“This is the sixth local job fair we have organised and we are delighted with the response. I would actively encourage anyone who anyone who is out of work or looking for a new challenge to come along to the Templeton Hotel next Wednesday to see what’s on offer.”