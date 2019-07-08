The All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships were blessed with beautiful weather as competitors from near and far entertained crowds in Ballymena on Saturday.

Uninterrupted sunshine welcomed pipers, drummers, highland dancers and drum majors from all over Ireland and further afield to Ballymena Academy which was the location for the event.

Spectators at the 74th All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships at Ballymena Academy.

Around 70 people from Knox Grammar School travelled from Sydney Australia to compete in the 74th edition of the championships.

Knox Grammar School were hosted by Mayor Councillor Maureen Morrow in the Braid on the eve of the competition. The band had earlier in the day entertained shoppers with a 45-minute recital at the Harmony Hub in Ballymena town centre.

Over 9000 competitors and spectators enjoyed the six hours of competition on Saturday with St Laurence O’Toole from Tallaght Co. Dublin marching off with the day’s top prize as All Ireland Champions.

There was local success with honours for Broughshane & District and Cullybackey.

The Mayor said: “I would like to pay recognition to both Broughshane & District and Cullybackey on a very successful competition. I would also like to thank the Irish Pipe Bands Association, The Royal Scottish Pipe Bands Association NI and council staff for delivering on such a fantastic event and to Ballymena Academy for the use of its grounds.”

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE who led the campaign to secure the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships in the borough said he was delighted the event had been a success.

He said: “the grounds of Ballymena Academy was the perfect spot to host the competition. The beautiful weather and excellent music provided the perfect day out for spectators. Our community was able to enjoy the excellent spectacle of the pipe bands, the skill of the drum majors and the highland dancers and overall the competition created a brilliant atmosphere that all the family could enjoy.”

The organisers have expressed their appreciation and thanks to Ballymena Academy for the use of its grounds.