Alliance announces candidates in Mid and East Antrim

The Alliance party has launched its local candidates for the forthcoming local government election.

The party’s eight candidates in Mid and East Antrim - pictured with the party’s East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson - are Patricia O’Lynn (Ballymena); Philip Burnside (Bannside); Muriel Burnside (Braid); Lauren Gray (Carrick Castle); Gerardine Mulvenna (Coast Road); Noel Williams (Knockagh); Robert Logan and Danny Donnelly (Larne Lough).

Alliance’s current group leader on council, Councillor Robert Logan said: “Councils remain the one tier of local government which is delivering for people, with our councillors on Mid and East Antrim Council continually standing up for what is right.

“Across the 11 council areas, Alliance candidates include health workers, youth workers, office workers, students, teachers, parents, carers, farmers, retired people, dentists, construction workers, solicitors, lecturers, volunteers, business people, community campaigners, an ex-RAF serviceman and many others.

“They are regular people, from a whole range of different backgrounds, who live and work in their community, who share the same hopes and fears for the future as their neighbours, and who not only understand but share the frustration and anger people feel with the state of politics right now.

“What makes all Alliance’s candidates special is not privileged backgrounds or powerful connections but their determination to believe better is possible, and to step up and do the work to deliver it.

“They are people who believe our community deserves better.”