Annual dinner time for Broughshane WI

President Janet Gaston welcomed almost 60 ladies to Broughshane WI’s recent Annual dinner held in Ballymena Golf Club. After their meal, the ladies were provided with entertainment. Prize winners were Avril Kidd, Mary Waide, Anne McMaster, and Beverley Kidd.

Former President Eileen Mol thanked Sophia Maybin, Executive member for the Slemish area, and also Janet, who had presented her with a special card and flowers on the occasion of her 80th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary.

Eileen then assumed the role of raconteur and highly amused the ladies with her humorous verses and storytelling.

At the end of the evening, Janet announced details of the February meeting, an International night with guest speaker Agnes Black. A collection will also be taken for Pennies for Friendship.

New members will be very welcome to attend