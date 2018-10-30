Annual ploughing match at Killead

More than 30 ploughmen travelled from throughout the Province to compete at Killead Ploughing Society’s 102nd annual match.

The venue for the event was kindly granted by the Ashcroft family from Cherryburn Road, Templepatrick.

Wiemy Erwin, Templepatrick, with great granddaughter Ellen Montgomery, at Killead Ploughing Society's 102nd annual match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Society chairman David Wallace said: ”Our annual match is a week later than originally scheduled. We were forced to postpone due to the wet weather, and this week we have been blessed with a dry autumnal day and ideal ground conditions.

“I am delighted to welcome such a great turnout of ploughmen and spectators. It is also encouraging to see a number of young ploughmen competing in the various world style, commercial and vintage classes.”

Judges for the 102nd annual match included William King MBE, George Murphy, Harold Simms, William Hood and Tom McCracken.

Killead Ploughing Society’s annual dinner and presentation of awards takes place on Friday, November 16.

The venue is the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick, commencing at 8pm. Tickets are available from chairman David Wallace, on 028 94432238.

Thomas Roundtree from Templepatrick, enjoyed his day out at Killead's 102nd ploughing match. Picture: Julie Hazelton