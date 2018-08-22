Another year of excellence for St Louis Grammar

St Louis Grammar is celebrating another year of outstanding A Level results with almost 96% of the 170 Upper Sixth students attaining three A* to C grades.

Thirty-six students were awarded three A*/A grades or more in traditional subjects.

Some of St Louis' top achievers at A Level attaining three As or more.

The top two achievers were David Byrne and Eimear Smyth, each with a phenomenal four A* grades each in Biology, Chemistry, English, Maths and Physics.

These superb results have enabled both students to earn places on prestigious courses. David will study Molecular Engineering at Imperial College, London and Eimear will begin Veterinary Science in UCD.

Many students have secured first choice university places across the United Kingdom, this includes: Lancaster, Strathclyde, Liverpool, Stirling and Hull to name but a few.

The excellent qualifications achieved by students have allowed them to embark on exciting and varied undergraduate courses such as Film Studies, Teaching and Computer Science.

Top two achievers at A Level with four A* each - David Byrne and Eimear Smyth - pictured with St Louis Grammar School principal Mr Rafferty.

A number of students will be starting higher national degree apprenticeships, a pathway which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Principal, Mr Rafferty, said: “I am delighted by the way this year’s cohort have risen to the challenges of new A Level specifications. It is a credit to our students and teachers that over 51% of A Levels were awarded A*- A grades and over 82% were awarded A* - B grades. With such a large cohort of students studying such a wide range of A Level subjects, these results are simply superb.

“This year’s results reflect all that our school mantra, ‘Excellence, Empowerment and Endeavour’ stands for. It is evident that our students have acquired the knowledge and passion for learning which has allowed them to pursue career paths according to their individual interests and strengths.

“It is testament to their families and staff that the class of 2018 will now go on to make significant contributions to society. We wish them all the very best in their future third level education, training or employment pathway.”