Antrim Forum hosts Jobs and Careers Fair

Are you currently looking for a career change? Or maybe you are unemployed and seeking work?

If so then make sure you come along to the Jobs and Careers Fair at Antrim Forum on Thursday, March 28.

Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in partnership with Network Personnel and Department for Communities, the Jobs Fair will run 11am until 2pm, and 4pm until 7pm.

An inclusive hour is also available for those with sensory or learning difficulties between 10am and 11am.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to meet local employers face to face and find out more about what roles are on offer.”

The Department for Communities’ Head of Employer Services, Stephen McGlew, added: “This initiative is an excellent opportunity to make connections, get advice, and apply for live employment opportunities; and really does promote the spirit of the ‘Local Works!’ agenda, which aims to bring together local stakeholders to work in close partnership and deliver recruitment initiatives that are tailored to shared local needs.”

Necole Donaghy, Network Personnel, added “There are a wide range of job opportunities and support available for local people and this Jobs & Careers Fair has given us the chance to bring them all under one roof.”

Over 60 local employers and support organisations will be available during the day to talk to and find out more about employment opportunities, apprenticeships and support available.

There will be an opportunity to try some roles first-hand and find out what it’s like to work in a range of industries, as well as what skills, experience or qualifications employers are looking for.

During the day, Google Digital Garage will also be delivering the following workshops:

· 11am to 12.30pm: Self-Promotion Skills #IamRemarkable

· 4.30pm to 5.30pm: Building a CV

· 5.30pm to 6.30pm: Writing a Cover Letter

A free shuttle bus will operate between the Valley Leisure Centre and Antrim Forum throughout the day.

The bus will leave the Valley Leisure Centre at 9.30am (to avail of 10am to 11am inclusive hour), 11am, 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 5pm. The bus will then make the return journey from Antrim Forum to Valley Leisure Centre at 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 7.15pm.

For more information on the Jobs Fair including employer and vacancy information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/jobsfair

To book a place on the Google Digital Workshops email business@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or phone 028 9034 0053.