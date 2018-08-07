Appeal after Ahoghill assault

Detectives are appealing for information after two men were assaulted by three other males in Ahoghill.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 5 at arouned 12.30am.

The three males are believed to have made off from the scene in a black coloured Ford Fiesta car.

Detectives in Ballymena have asked for anyone who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 51 05/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.