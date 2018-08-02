Appeal after caravan set on fire

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following a fire at a caravan parked outside a property in Broughshane.

At this stage, officers are treating the fire as deliberate.

Constable Irwin said: “We received a report at approximately 6.25am on Thursday, 5 July that a caravan parked in the Rocavan Meadow area was on fire.

“Police attended, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“The caravan, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained significant damage.”

Const. Irwin added: “At this time, we believe the fire was started deliberately and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 229 of 05/07/18.”

Const. Irwin added that alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.