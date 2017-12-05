Appeal after exotic animals stolen in pet shop burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a pet shop - as the exotic animals stolen need 'special care' to survive.

Police say the burglary was reported to them in the Ladysmith Terrace area of Ballymena at 8.55am yesterday when police were told the premises was broken into sometime between 6.30pm on Sunday, 3 December and the following morning (December 4).



A PSNI spokesman said that "entry is believed to have been gained through the roof" and "damage was caused to a till in the shop, and a sum of money was reported stolen".

a picture of a Grey African parrot

"It was also reported that an African Grey Parrot, seven tortoises, one Tree Python and two lizards were stolen," added the spokesman.

On PSNI Ballymena Facebook page a spokesman appealed for help in finding the pets stolen as "reptiles can’t survive for long without special care so please share".

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Ladysmith Terrace area between 6.30pm on Sunday, 3 December and 8.55am on December 4 and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has been offered any of these animals for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 213 04/12/17.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

