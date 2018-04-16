Appeal after quad stolen in rural burglary

Detectives at Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary in the Largy Road area of Carnlough which occurred overnight on Wednesday, 11 April into Thursday, 12 April.

Detective Constable Douglas said “It was reported that at some point between 11:45 pm on the Wednesday and 6:45 am on the Thursday entry was forced to a shed in the area before a Honda Quad 350 CC quad bike and an axle trailer were then stolen from it.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 162 12/04/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”