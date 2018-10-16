Appeal after spate of burglaries in Leighinmohr area

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a number of burglaries at residential premises in Ballymena.

The burglaries all occurred in the Leighinmohr area between Friday, October 12 and Sunday, October 14.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Miller said: “Over the course of the weekend we received reports of burglaries at six houses in the Leighinmohr area of Ballymena.

“On each occasion a window was smashed to the rear of the house to gain entry and each burglary took place in the evening time. We believe all the incidents to be linked and our enquiries are continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglaries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1282 12/10/18.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.