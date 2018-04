Police are appealing for witnesses following an "assault" in Ballymena.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Saturday April 15, between 11pm and 12am a male was assaulted at the the bar in the Adair Arms.

"No altercation took places between these males; it is believed the male was hit to the face, and knocked out, from behind.

"If you can identify the male involved in this please contact Police quoting ref 748 on 20/04/18."