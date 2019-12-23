Appeal for WWII veterans information

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is calling for information about World War Two veterans from the borough.

Council agreed in July to present Silver Poppies to surviving veterans of WWII, following a motion tabled by Veterans Champion, Alderman John Carson.

A special reception and presentation of the silver poppies will be held in Ballymena on May 6, 2020, in advance of the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Council have already identified four veterans who are eligible for a Silver Poppy but are calling for relatives of other veterans to come forward so their family members can be honoured.

Alderman John Carson, said: “It was my privilege to bring this motion forward to Council earlier this year and I would encourage veterans and their relatives to come forward so they can be honoured at this special ceremony next year.

If you or someone in your family or community played a part in WWII contact Council via the e-mail address: members.services@midandeastantrim.gov.uk