ARCHES Festival is on the way again

Randalstown is ready for another ARCHES Festival.

Starting on Friday, June 14, the Festival committee, in conjunction with local community groups, has organized a week of fun activities offering something for all.

Tried and tested events including the Walking Treasure Hunt, the Seniors Mystery Tour, the Floral Art Demonstration, and, the Duck Race, will be taking place again and details of these and the rest of the approximately 50 events during the week are detailed in the Festival booklet which is currently being distributed free of charge to all local households.

George Graham, chairman of ARCHES, said: “We are very proud of our booklet which we produce and distribute every year for Festival but this would not happen without a lot of local support. As always we are indebted to all the local traders who advertise in the booklet faithfully year after year which covers the printing costs. And, we are equally indebted to the obliging local volunteers who assist us by distributing the booklets to all households in country areas around the town. A big thank you to all of them!

“This year’s festival is unavoidably missing a few events which have featured in our programme over the years but to compensate we have added some new ones. However, next year is the 25th anniversary of the formation of ARCHES and we are planning a bumper Festival for that special occasion. Meantime there is plenty for people to enjoy and we look forward to seeing our usual crowds at all festival venues.”

Brian McGookin, treasurer of ARCHES, said: “Our funders have once again contributed much-needed support so that we can continue to deliver Festival to the community. We would like to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Department of Communities and the Enkalon Foundation for again providing us with the funds to run our Festival.”

If you are able to help out as a volunteer at any Festival events do get in touch with ARCHES office, telephone 02894478471, email info@randalstownarches.com or call at the office in ARCHES Lane.

Information about all Festival events can be found in the Festival booklet and also on ARCHES’ website – www.randalstownarches.com - and social media.