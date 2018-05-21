Audrey’s royal appointment with Harry and Meghan

It was almost a case of when the Wales met the Wales for Ballymena councillor Audrey Wales MBE and her husband Chris who attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Councillor Wales was one of 1,200 people chosen by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants across the UK to join in the celebrations in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prior to the big day, the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said they wanted their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations.

Cllr. Wales said it had been a fabulous day and she was honoured to have been chosen to attend.

“It was an honour and real privilege to be there, on what was such a wonderful day,” Cllr. Wales said.

Cllr. Wales and her husband Chris arrived at Windsor Castle for the proceedings shortly after 8am, and although a long day, she said there was a real party atmosphere.

“We brought a picnic, and of course as it was a wedding, champagne,” Cllr. Wales said.

She added: “Where we were standing, we had such a great view of everyone going into the chapel - we got to see all the celebs going in and seeing the likes of George Clooney walk by was just great.

“For me, what was really wonderful to see was Prince Harry and Prince William walking down to the chapel; that was really special.

“And then afterwards, when all of the Royal Family came out and stood together, and to be so close to them; that was amazing.

“It was lovely to be there for such a special and happy occasion.”