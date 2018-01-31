Ballyclare start for new Easter Stages Rally

Ballyclare is set to play host to the inaugural Ulster Automobile Club Easter Stages rally in April.

The club this week announced they had received significant support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill, launches the UAC Easter Rally Stages with Anais Foster and Callum Boyd (Fairview Primary School).

This new event will take place on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7 with the start and centralised service area situated in Ballyclare, adjacent to the Sixmile Leisure Centre.

he two-day rally is the second round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in 2018.

The first six stages of the event on Friday, located close to the rally headquarters in the Dunadry Inn, Templepatrick will start around lunchtime.

These classic stages are on fast flowing tarmac roads which will present challenges for all competitors and provide superb opportunities for spectators to enjoy closed road rallying.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill, launches the UAC Easter Rally Stages with Graeme Stewart (Event Director).

Just before dusk, the rally will return to Ballyclare for the overnight halt.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill, commented: “It is fantastic news that we are working in partnership with the Ulster Automobile Club.

“I am excited that this new event is coming to the Borough and I hope everyone is geared up for this action packed weekend.”

Nigel Hughes, Clerk of the Course commented: “We are delighted with the terrific support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the partnership which is developing with them.

“We are looking for a large entry and lots of spectators, to make this spectacle just after Easter, a roaring success and of substantial benefit to the local economy.”

The uniqueness of this event will see a separate rally starting on Saturday morning from Ballyclare.

Additional competitors will join those who participated on Friday, to contest a further six classic rally stages, focussing around Broughshane and finishing in Ballymena.

Pre-event scrutiny will take place on Thursday, April 5 at Sixmile Leisure Centre, which will provide an opportunity for rally fans to see the cars up close.

Regulations for the event are now available from http://www.uaceasterstages.com and www.ulsterautomobileclub.com