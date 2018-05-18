Ballymena band parade road closures

Police are warning of a number of road closures in Ballymena tomorrow (Saturday) evening during a band parade.

The annual Ballykeel Flute Band parade commences at 8.00pm and the PSNI advice is as follows: All traffic/bands attending the event to enter via the Antrim Road/Seven Towers roundabout.

For none parade traffic the road closures will commence at approximately 7.30 pm and will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Larne Link Road will be closed at Sainsbury’s roundabout.

The Antrim Road will be closed at Ballee Pharmacy.

Broughshane Street will be closed at Chapel roundabout.

The Galgorm Road will remain open throughout.

The PSNI say they have been working very closely with Ballykeel Flute Band “who support us in a zero tolerance policy in regards to on street drinking”.