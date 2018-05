A 22-year-old Ballymena bartender has qualified for the final of Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland.

Nyree Kerr was crowned ‘Miss Grannie Annie’s’ at a qualifying heat in Londonderry.

Participants from across the country competed for their place in front of the judging panel at the north west venue.

Guest judges Joe McGlinchey & Gerry McBride, joint MDs of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan, extended congratulations to Nyree.