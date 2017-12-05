Ballymena BID organises festive cheer for shoppers in the run up to Christmas

Ballymena town centre will be filled with cheer in the run up to Christmas with a range of entertainment for all the family every Saturday.

The Ballymena BID has organised a series of performances to ensure shoppers and visitors enjoy their time in the town.

This Saturday, December 9 sees the return of The Martello Jazz Band to Ballymena.

Formed in 1985 by a group of enthusiastic musicians, The Martello Jazz Band has had a successful career in introducing a wide range of audiences to jazz music.

The band will be performing from 1pm to 3pm so come along and get those jazz hands moving.

Shoppers will be treated to the brilliant Ballymena Chamber Orchestra this Saturday, December 16 from 1pm to 3pm.

The Ballymena Orchestra will play some festive favourites to instil the festive spirit into the visitors and shoppers to the town.

As well as the Ballymena Chamber Orchestra, the little ones will be kept entertained by meeting some of their favourite Characters as the Friendly Faces team will be doing their walkaround from 1pm to 3pm.

Finishing off the Christmas entertainment programme is the outstanding Ballymena Community Choir who will be taking to the streets throughout the town on Saturday, December 23 to sing a range of well-known Christmas Carols and songs.

The Ballymena Community Choir always create a great atmosphere and we once again look forward to their performance.

Speaking about the Christmas entertainment, Alison Moore, BID Manager said; “We are delighted to have such an array of musicians and entertainers coming along and adding to the festive feeling in Ballymena.

“The town is fully prepared for a busy few weeks and there is so much on offer for shoppers and visitors alike.

“We recently launched the new Ballymena Christmas advert ‘The Martian and The Pigeon’ which is receiving great attention with almost 100,000 views already. The advert shows that Ballymena really does have something for everyone so I would encourage everyone to come along and experience it all for themselves.”

To keep up to date with what is happening in Ballymena over the festive period and to view The Martian and The Pigeon advert, check out the Ballymena Means Facebook page and BallymenaMeans.com.